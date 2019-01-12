202.5
1 found dead in Prince George's Co. church fire

By Dan Friedell January 12, 2019 11:15 am 01/12/2019 11:15am
WASHINGTON — One person is dead after a fire early Saturday morning at the Celestial Church of Christ in Riverdale.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at 5804 Roanoke Ave. A tweet from Prince George’s County fire officials said the blaze took about 30 minutes to put out.

After firefighters entered the building, they discovered the body inside. The investigation was ongoing on Saturday morning, and the victim had not yet been publicly identified.

See the map below for a location of the fire.

celestial church of christ Dan Friedell Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
