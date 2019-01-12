1 found dead in Prince George’s Co. church fire

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at 5804 Roanoke Ave. A tweet from Prince George's County Fire said the blaze took about 30 minutes to put out.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead after a fire early Saturday morning at the Celestial Church of Christ in Riverdale.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at 5804 Roanoke Ave. A tweet from Prince George’s County fire officials said the blaze took about 30 minutes to put out.

Video U/D from scene of church fire with civilian fatality. Updated address is 5804 Roanoke Avenue in Riverdale. Celestial Church of Christ #PGFD pic.twitter.com/3Xn396gfvB — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) January 12, 2019

After firefighters entered the building, they discovered the body inside. The investigation was ongoing on Saturday morning, and the victim had not yet been publicly identified.

See the map below for a location of the fire.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.