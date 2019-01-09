Man found dead in Prince George’s Co. backyard is identified

The man was found dead in a Prince George’s County backyard Tuesday in what the police are calling a homicide.

WASHINGTON — The Prince George’s County, Maryland, police have identified the man who was found dead in a backyard in Lanham Tuesday morning, in a case the police are calling a homicide.

On Wednesday afternoon, the police said the man was Thomas Baldwin, 29, of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The police said Tuesday morning that they were doing a welfare check at about 7:15 a.m. when they found the man lying in the backyard of a house on Lundy Drive in Lanham, south of the Seabrook Neighborhood Park.

The police said he was unresponsive and had trauma to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WTOP news partner NBC Washington spoke with Mabel Keys, who lives in the house.

“When I got up, the man was in the yard. I didn’t know if he was dead or alive, how he got back there or anything,” Keys said. Keys’ son, a Greenbelt police officer, alerted her of the body after a welfare check.

Neighbors also told NBC Washington that they heard gunshots between midnight and 1 a.m. They did not call police.

