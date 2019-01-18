202.5
3rd suspect arrested for 2018 gang-related fatal stabbing in Pr. George’s Co.

By Melissa Howell January 16, 2019 6:09 am 01/16/2019 06:09am
WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old’s body was found in a wooded area of Prince George’s County, Maryland, last year, and after nearly seven months of looking for the third suspect, authorities arrested the 18-year-old in Georgia Tuesday.

Francisco Sosa, of no fixed address, was arrested in Gwinnett County in connection with the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Herson Mejia-Alvarez of Riverdale in May 2018.

Mejia-Alvarez’s body was found by police in a wooded area of the 8900 block of New Hampshire Avenue last May. According to the medical examiner, Mejia-Alvarez died from blunt force trauma.

Two 16-year-old brothers, Lenin and Bryan Mancias-Callejas of Hyattsville, were also arrested and charged as adults last June in connection with Mejia-Alvarez’s death. Police say all of the suspects are in gangs and are calling Mejia-Alvarez’s death a “gang-motivated murder.”

Sosa will be extradited to Prince George’s County. All three of the suspects are facing multiple charges, including first- and second-degree murder.

Topics:
crime Francisco Sosa Herson Mejia-Alvarez homicide Latest News Local News Maryland News murder charges Prince George's County, MD News
