Prosecutors drop charges against Md. man accused of setting pregnant woman on fire

WASHINGTON — WTOP has learned that prosecutors in Maryland’s Prince George’s County dropped charges against the second man who was charged with attempted murder after a pregnant woman was set on fire.

Online court records show prosecutors dropped charges against Jonathan Edward Miller of Temple Hills Friday.

Miller’s attorney Andrew Jezic confirms to WTOP’s Neal Augenstein that charges were dropped.

Prince George’s County prosecution spokeswoman Denise Roberts has not responded to requests for comment.

A jury last week acquitted Laquinn Phillips, who had been charged with attacking Andrea Grinage.

