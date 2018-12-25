Police activity delays MARC trains in Prince George’s County

The passengers on the canceled train were transferred to the Penn Line, which operated on a delay to allow for extra passengers and stops.

WASHINGTON – Police activity in Prince George’s County resulted in the cancellation of MARC’s Camden Line trains Monday night.

Service was canceled between Greenbelt and Muirkirk Station. The passengers on the canceled train were transferred to the Penn Line, which operated on a delay to allow for extra passengers and stops.

Delays on the Penn Line were as much as 30 to 40 minutes.

Update: MARC Penn Line Delays – North of Penn Station — Please be advised: MARC 642 is on the move north with a delay of approx 40 minutes. MARC 544 is departing Penn Station with a delay of approx 20 minutes. https://t.co/9g9MLPYss3 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) December 25, 2018

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said that a man was struck by a train around 5 p.m. on the tracks near Route 1 and Odell Road.

