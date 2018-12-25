202.5
Police activity delays MARC trains in Prince George’s County

By Abigail Constantino December 25, 2018 12:04 am 12/25/2018 12:04am
WASHINGTON – Police activity in Prince George’s County resulted in the cancellation of MARC’s Camden Line trains Monday night.

Service was canceled between Greenbelt and Muirkirk Station. The passengers on the canceled train were transferred to the Penn Line, which operated on a delay to allow for extra passengers and stops.

Delays on the Penn Line were as much as 30 to 40 minutes.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said that a man was struck by a train around 5 p.m. on the tracks near Route 1 and Odell Road.

