Oxon Hill man dead in Fort Washington shopping center shooting

WASHINGTON — An Oxon Hill, Maryland, man was found shot to death in a Fort Washington shopping center parking lot Monday night, Prince George’s County police say.

Kinard Adams, 24, was discovered by police around 7:20 p.m. in the 8500 block of Allentown Road.

He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Detectives are working to identify any suspects and a motive.

A map of the area where the shooting took place is below.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app on your mobile device.

