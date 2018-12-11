202.5
Man killed by collision with parked car in Clinton

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews December 11, 2018 7:20 am 12/11/2018 07:20am
WASHINGTON — A collision with a parked vehicle left one man dead on Tuesday morning in Clinton, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said the man had been driving northbound on Branch Avenue near Surratts Road around 1 a.m., when he struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle on the shoulder.

The driver died on the scene. His identity had not been made public as of Tuesday morning.

An overnight crash investigation had cleared and all lanes on Branch Avenue had reopened by 5:30 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

