Man in hospital for critical burns from fire at Md. auto parts store

WASHINGTON — A man is in critical condition after a fire at an auto parts store Wednesday afternoon in Fort Washington, Maryland, fire officials said.

Around 3 p.m., Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to an auto parts store in the 9100 block of Allentown Road, where they found a man with critical burns on much of his body.

First responders also found a fire involving a vehicle gas tank that had been extinguished, fire officials said in a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

