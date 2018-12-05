202.5
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man in hospital for…

Man in hospital for critical burns from fire at Md. auto parts store

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim December 5, 2018 8:50 pm 12/05/2018 08:50pm
3 Shares

WASHINGTON — A man is in critical condition after a fire at an auto parts store Wednesday afternoon in Fort Washington, Maryland, fire officials said.

Around 3 p.m., Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to an auto parts store in the 9100 block of Allentown Road, where they found a man with critical burns on much of his body.

First responders also found a fire involving a vehicle gas tank that had been extinguished, fire officials said in a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the man was found with burns.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
burn victim fort washington Local News Maryland News Prince George's County Fire/EMS Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Crabs, Old Bay, and pine: Md. Christmas trees show off state pride

Every year, garden clubs from all over Maryland decorate trees for display at Maryland’s State House throughout the holidays. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500