Bus crash sends 19 middle school students to hospital in Prince George’s Co.

WASHINGTON — Several middle school students were taken to the hospital Friday following a crash involving two buses, according to fire department officials.

Prince George’s County Fire told WTOP that 19 students were taken to the hospital as a precaution. One of the bus drivers was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A fire department spokesman said in a tweet that a total of 32 students exited the buses at the scene of the crash and walked into James Madison Middle School. That includes the 19 students who later taken to hospitals either by their parents or the fire department.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. Friday on Woodyard Road near Victoria Drive.

Prince George’s County police said one bus rear ended another bus.

