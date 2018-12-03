3 arrested after man found fatally shot in car in Prince George’s Co.

Right before the start of the new year, Prince George's County police said they made a number of arrests in connection with separate deadly shootings that happened on Friday and Saturday.

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police have arrested three suspects in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday morning in Beltsville, Maryland.

Around 11:45 a.m., police said officers were called to the 11300 block of Evans Trail for a welfare check. There, they found 38-year-old David Ruen, of Laurel, in a car with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the deadly shooting likely followed a robbery during an illegal drug deal.

Three people have been arrested for their suspected involvement: Kawanta Adams, 44, of Beltsville; Tarik Revel, 43, of Beltsville; and Clinton Revel, 43, of North Carolina, face multiple charges, including first-degree murder and robbery.

Adams and Tarik Revel are already in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections; Clinton Revel is in custody in North Carolina pending extradition to the county, police said.

Police also announced other arrests made in connection to separate shootings before the start of the new year.

Around 11:35 a.m. Friday, 31-year-old Eric Smith Jr., of Seat Pleasant, was found with gunshot wounds outside a home in the 200 block of 68th Place and later died. Police said they believe he was likely shot as part of an ongoing dispute between him and suspect Larence Godfrey Jr., 36, of D.C.

Godfrey and the second suspect, 41-year-old Michelle Godfrey, fled after the shooting but were later located in Delaware. They are awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, police said. They face first- and second-degree murder charges.

Then, around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, there was a shooting in Fort Washington, in which 66-year-old Adam MacAdam II was found fatally shot outside of his home. Police said they have arrested William Little, 42, of Fort Washington, in connection with the shooting, but are still investigating the motive. Little has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.