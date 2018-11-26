Young Md. mother killed in crash day after Thanksgiving

La'Shai Porter, 28, was killed in a single car accident on the Suitland Parkway Friday morning, the U.S. Park Police said. Her vehicle crashed into a tree near Branch Avenue.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland family is mourning the loss of a young mother killed the day after Thanksgiving.

La’Shai Porter, 28, was killed in a single car accident on the Suitland Parkway Friday morning shortly after 7 a.m., the U.S. Park Police said. Her vehicle crashed into a tree near Branch Avenue, according to police.

Her family said she was taking a meal to a friend at the time of the crash.

“Right after the holidays, the morning call killed all of us,” her godfather, Charles Franklin, told WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington.

Porter’s family said her 3-year-old daughter, Morgan, was her world but is now left to grow up without her mother.

“Sometimes she worked two or three jobs so she could support her daughter,” said Porter’s aunt Crystal Brooks.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Porter’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover burial expenses and support her daughter.

