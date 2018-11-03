202
Prince George’s firefighter placed on leave after arson arrest

By Hallie Mellendorf November 3, 2018 1:10 pm 11/03/2018 01:10pm
WASHINGTON — A firefighter with the Prince George’s County Fire Department was arrested and charged with arson in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Medic Lt. Sean Christopher Roth, 39, was jailed in York County, Pennsylvania and charged with three felonies relating to an arson that took place on August 29, 2018. He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Roth was charged with arson with the intent to collect insurance, filing a false insurance claim and risking catastrophe.

The Pennsylvania native has been with the Prince George’s County Fire Department for over 19 years. He was placed on paid administrative leave Saturday.

