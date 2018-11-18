Police: Downstairs neighbor shoots 1 in Prince William Co. apartment complex

David Alvin Tynes Jr., 69, is accused by Prince William County police of shooting a 20-year-old man during a party in the Woodbridge apartment complex where he lived.

WASHINGTON — A 69-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in a Woodbridge, Virginia, shooting Saturday night that left one man with serious injuries.

Prince William County police say the victim, a 20-year-old man, was at a party in an apartment complex in the 15700 block of Tassia Lane when the shooting occurred. The man charged with the shooting, David Alvin Tynes Jr., lived in the apartment downstairs.

Police say that Tynes got into a verbal argument with the victim earlier in the night, before the shooting occurred.

At some point during the party, the man who was shot, apparently walked down to Tynes’ home and pounded on the apartment’s door. He was eventually convinced by friends to return to the party.

But, police say, as he walked back up the stairs, Tynes approached the victim and shot him in the lower body. Tynes then returned to his apartment, and told a family member to call the police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

When officers arrived at Tynes’ apartment, the accused shooter initially refused to exit the home, police said. He eventually agreed to exit and was arrested.

Tynes is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 27.

