Man critically injured in Prince George’s Co. shooting

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Eastern Avenue and Riggs Road Sunday night, where they found a man with gunshot wounds. He is in critical condition.

WASHINGTON — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the border between Maryland and northeastern D.C. on Sunday night.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., Prince George’s County police responded to a report of a shooting on Eastern Avenue NE and Riggs Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man outside with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

