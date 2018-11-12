202.5
Man critically injured in Prince George’s Co. shooting

By Hallie Mellendorf November 12, 2018 1:51 am 11/12/2018 01:51am
WASHINGTON — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the border between Maryland and northeastern D.C. on Sunday night.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., Prince George’s County police responded to a report of a shooting on Eastern Avenue NE and Riggs Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man outside with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the scene. Stay with WTOP for updates.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

