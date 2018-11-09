Cheverly accused of covering up sexual misconduct, embezzlement

"If even one of these allegations are found to be true, we will be looking at the largest scandal in the history of our town," said Town of Cheverly Councilman Julian Ivey.

WASHINGTON — A small town in Maryland could be facing a big scandal.

According to an outgoing council member in the Town of Cheverly, the local government has been quietly investigating allegations including sexual misconduct and embezzlement.

“If even one of these allegations are found to be true, we will be looking at the largest scandal in the history of our town,” said Councilman Julian Ivey.

Ivey spoke about the matter at a Thursday public meeting and released a written statement on social media.

“If all of these allegations are true there will be numerous criminal investigations into every branch of our town government,” Ivey said.

According to Ivey, since late October, the council has been repeatedly briefed on numerous allegations involving embezzlement, misuse of town funds, sexual misconduct and harassment in the workplace.

“I contacted the Office of the Maryland Attorney General to receive counsel on the handling of these allegations,” he said. “It was recommended all related documents be handed over in order for an independent body to review and decide the next course of action.”

The attorney general’s office declined to comment for this story.

Ivey did not mention any individual people, town agencies or offices in his statements. But he did claim that the town’s mayor knew information about one sexual misconduct investigation that he did not share with lawmakers or the public.

“That was withheld from the council but not from the mayor,” Ivey said of the investigation.

The town’s mayor, Michael Callahan, addressed that claim during the Thursday meeting.

“We can assure you that we’re engaged in protecting the interests of the town,” he said. “Our silence is in no way borne from a disrespect for the community, but rather it is driven by respect for the principles of good governance.”

Ivey was just elected to the Maryland House of Delegates and will step down from his council seat in January to represent District 47A as a Democrat.

“It pains me to be leaving the town council while the town is under such distress,” Ivey said.

Cheverly, which has a population of about 6,000 people, is located in western Prince George’s County one mile from the D.C. border.

