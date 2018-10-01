1 dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Upper Marlboro

One person has died and another was transported to the hospital after a Sunday morning crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

A trooper from the Forestville Barrack responded to the scene on southbound Maryland Route 202 at Chelsea Lane shortly before 2 a.m.

Police say a Mercedes had collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The man driving the Mercedes was announced dead at the scene; his identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The man driving the Dodge was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

