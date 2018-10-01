1 dead, 1 hurt after serious crash on BW Parkway

One person is dead and another is injured following a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Wednesday afternoon. Prince Georges' County Fire and EMS responded to the crash on the southbound lanes near Powder Mill Road in Laurel just after 2:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and another is injured following a crash Wednesday afternoon on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Prince Georges’ County Fire and EMS responded to the crash just after 2:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the parkway near Powder Mill Road in Laurel.

When they arrived, they found a 58-year-old woman from Florida dead at the scene. A U.S. Park Police chopper landed on the southbound lanes to transport the other victim to the hospital.

Police said in a news release that preliminary investigation reveals no obvious reason for the crash and that only the one vehicle was involved.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-610-8737.

