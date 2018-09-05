Md. man pleads guilty to killing 3 in Bowie restaurant

A Silver Spring man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to killing three men last year in the Bowie, Maryland, restaurant where he worked.

WASHINGTON — A Silver Spring man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to killing three men last year in the Bowie, Maryland, restaurant where he worked.

Karlief Moye pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three weapons charges. He faces life in prison.

The Prince George’s County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement that Moye was working as a bartender at the Blue Sunday Bar and Grill in Bowie in the predawn hours of Jan. 29, 2017, when he got into an argument in the manager’s office with Jin Chen, Sherwood Morgan and Xue Xin Jou about compensation for work he had done.

He left the office, came back minutes later with a gun, shot the three men, took money from the desk and left in an Uber, the prosecutors said. The incident was captured on video.

Two of the men died on the scene; the third, at a hospital.

Moye was found later that morning running into the woods near Northwest Branch Park. He shot himself twice there; he was taken to a hospital in critical condition and recovered.

Moye will be sentenced in November.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.