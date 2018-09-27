Police ID man killed in Prince George’s Co. hearse crash

Police said the driver of the hearse, which was not carrying a casket at the time, lost control and struck a pole. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronunced dead.

WASHINGTON — The driver of a hearse who died after crashing into a concrete median in Camp Springs, Maryland, has been identified.

Prince George’s County police identified the driver as 79-year-old Louis Rogers Sr. of Fort Washington, Maryland.

Police said the hearse lost control and crashed into a pole near the intersection of Old Branch Avenue and Allentown Road. Officers were called to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The hearse was not carrying a casket at the time of the crash.

Police said the entire intersection was expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate.

