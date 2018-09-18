Man dead in Greenbelt shooting

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Greenbelt. Prince George's police say it happened just after 2 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hanover Parkway near the Outer Loop of the Beltway.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Prince George’s police say they found Lamont Woods, 26, of Hanover Parkway suffering from gunshot wounds just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of Hanover Parkway near the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway.

Woods was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects and are working on a motive.

Anyone with any information in this investigation, please call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS for a cash reward.

