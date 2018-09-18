202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dead in Greenbelt shooting

Man dead in Greenbelt shooting

By Joslyn Chesson
and William Vitka September 18, 2018 8:13 am 09/18/2018 08:13am
4 Shares

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Prince George’s police say they found Lamont Woods, 26, of Hanover Parkway suffering from gunshot wounds just after 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of Hanover Parkway near the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway.

Woods was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects and are working on a motive.

Anyone with any information in this investigation, please call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS for a cash reward.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime greenbelt Hanover Parkway Joslyn Chesson Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News shooting Will Vitka
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500