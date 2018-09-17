Bicyclist killed in Prince George’s Co. collision

The man entered the intersection and was hit by a car heading west on Annapolis Road, and was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

WASHINGTON — A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a car in Prince George’s County on Sunday night.

The county police said in a statement that Mario Yattum, 33, of Lanham, Maryland, was on his bike in a median at Annapolis Road and Morley Road, in Lanham, at about 10 p.m. He entered the intersection and was hit by a car heading west on Annapolis Road, and was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

No one in the car was hurt, and the driver stayed at the scene, the police said. They’re still investigating why Yattum went into the intersection, and how he was hit.

If you have any more information about the collision, the police are asking you to call them at 301-731-4422, text PGPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

