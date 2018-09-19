All-clear at Joint Base Andrews after earlier bomb threat

An all-clear has been given at Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland, after a report of a bomb threat by the pedestrian gate earlier Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, Joint Base Andrews base security forces were notified of the bomb threat by the pedestrian gate off Allentown Road shortly after 7:34 a.m. Aerial images from news media helicopters showed a SUV at the gate entrance being searched by a robot. A base spokesman told WTOP the woman claimed she had explosives but nothing was found in the search and authorities determined there was no threat.

Prince George’s County police assisted in the search. The all-clear was given shortly before 9:30 a.m.

