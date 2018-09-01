1 dead, 7 injured in Greenbelt crash

Police say the crash took place shortly after 9 a.m. when a car rear-ended three cars and a bus stopped at a red light.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and seven are injured after a multivehicle crash Thursday morning in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Seven others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

