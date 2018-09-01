202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead, 7 injured…

1 dead, 7 injured in Greenbelt crash

By Hallie Mellendorf September 27, 2018 12:12 pm 09/27/2018 12:12pm
10 Shares
One dead, seven injured after a multivehicle crash in Greenbelt, Md. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and seven are injured after a multivehicle crash Thursday morning in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Police say the crash took place shortly after 9 a.m. when a car rear-ended three cars and a bus stopped at a red light.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Seven others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crash greenbelt road Hallie Mellendorf Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500