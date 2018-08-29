Suspect stabs man, holds woman at knifepoint at Forestville shopping center

Police in Prince George's County say a man stabbed another man at a Forestville, Maryland, shopping center Wednesday and then held a woman at knifepoint before he was shocked with a Taser stun gun and arrested.

WASHINGTON — Police in Prince George’s County say a man stabbed another man at a Forestville, Maryland, shopping center Wednesday and then held a woman at knifepoint before he was shocked with a Taser stun gun and arrested.

In a series of tweets, the police said the stabbing happened at the shopping center in the Penn Mar Shopping Center, on Donnell Drive.

A police officer arrived at the shopping center about 12 p.m. Wednesday and saw the suspect threatening the woman with the knife. The officer ordered the man to drop the knife and let go of the woman, police said. The officer also called for backup and kept the suspect distracted so additional officers who rushed to the scene could stun him with a Taser.

The suspect was arrested. The woman was not hurt. The man who was stabbed in is stable condition, police said.

Authorities said they believe all three people knew each other, but they continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to call police at (301) 772-4433.

Below is a map of where the stabbing occurred:

