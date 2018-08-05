Horsin’ around: Horses find ‘safe space’ at Prince George’s Co. fire station

Two horses are safe and back in their barns after wandering around a Prince George's County fire station Sunday morning. See photos and video.

U/D Horse’s at PGFD Fire/EMS Station — you knew there had to be video. Thanks to PGFD JOHN Elie for video 1 and 2. Ok to use. Video of horse 1 pic.twitter.com/X7LJV91uVU

WASHINGTON — Two horses are safe and back in their barns after they were found wandering outside a Prince George’s County fire station on Sunday morning.

Crew members saw the horses walking near Station 832 on Allentown Road, according to Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady.

A crew member’s mother tended to them while waiting for Prince George’s County Animal Shelter officials to arrive.

Shelter officials were able to contact the owner, who led the horses back to their barn.

Brady added that Prince George’s County fire stations are considered “safe spaces” where anyone can seek help.

