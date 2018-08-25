Back-to-school block party prepares Prince George’s Co. students for class

The event featured vendors, student services and a backpack giveaway that the county had been preparing for via donations in the month of August. See photos.

Students in Prince George’s County got ready for upcoming classes at the eighth annual Back-to-School Block Party at Bowie Baybox Stadium Saturday. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

BOWIE, Md. — Students in Prince George’s County got ready for upcoming classes at the eighth annual Back-to-School Block Party at Bowie Baybox Stadium Saturday.

The event — which went from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — featured vendors, student services and a backpack giveaway that the county had been preparing for via donations in the month of August.

The county met its goal of collecting 15,000 backpacks, which were given away at Saturday’s block party along with hundreds of other school supplies.

Quon Wilson, senior public information specialist with Prince George’s County Public Schools, said the block party is all about preparing students for the classroom.

Back to school block party at Bowie Baysox Stadium @WTOP pic.twitter.com/x592RDZsPM — Melissa Howell (@Mhowell003) August 25, 2018

“It’s an amazing way to start the school year off together and that’s what it’s all about,” Wilson said.

Grace Santana is in elementary school and collected everything she needs to head back to school.

“I have a ruler, a glue stick and two notebooks,” she said.

Kathy Diaz, the mother of two students in Prince George’s County, was thankful for the event.

“Financially, it’s a good thing that they’re doing this,” she said.

Any supplies leftover will be distributed to students in the county, who missed out on the block party.

