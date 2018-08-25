202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Back-to-school block party prepares…

Back-to-school block party prepares Prince George’s Co. students for class

By Melissa Howell August 25, 2018 3:21 pm 08/25/2018 03:21pm
4 Shares

The event featured vendors, student services and a backpack giveaway that the county had been preparing for via donations in the month of August. See photos.

BOWIE, Md. — Students in Prince George’s County got ready for upcoming classes at the eighth annual Back-to-School Block Party at Bowie Baybox Stadium Saturday.

The event — which went from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — featured vendors, student services and a backpack giveaway that the county had been preparing for via donations in the month of August.

The county met its goal of collecting 15,000 backpacks, which were given away at Saturday’s block party along with hundreds of other school supplies.

Quon Wilson, senior public information specialist with Prince George’s County Public Schools, said the block party is all about preparing students for the classroom.

“It’s an amazing way to start the school year off together and that’s what it’s all about,” Wilson said.

Grace Santana is in elementary school and collected everything she needs to head back to school.

“I have a ruler, a glue stick and two notebooks,” she said.

Kathy Diaz, the mother of two students in Prince George’s County, was thankful for the event.

“Financially, it’s a good thing that they’re doing this,” she said.

Any supplies leftover will be distributed to students in the county, who missed out on the block party.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
back to school Back to school block party block party Education News Latest News Local News Maryland News Melissa Howell pgcps Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county public schools

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 29
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US