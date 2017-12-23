Prince George’s Co. shelter director out after reports of poor conditions

WASHINGTON — The director of a Prince George’s County’s domestic violence shelter for women and children is reportedly out, after reports surfaced of poor conditions at the facility.

Sophie Ford left as director Friday, days after it was reported that the 55-bed facility run by the Family Crisis Center, had evidence of mold, vermin, and has served spoiled food to clients.

Andrea Morris is the acting director of the shelter in the wake of Ford’s departure.

The shelter has been temporarily shut down for emergency sanitation and repairs with some 48 women and children were moved into hotels.

“All the residents have been moved to a confidential location together so we can provide resources to them,” Morris said. “We’ve been working very closely with with Prince George’s County.”

Emergency cleaning work began on Dec. 23 and is expected to continue throughout the weekend. The goal is to complete the cleaning and repair work in a week and have the residents return by New Year’s Day.

“We’ve gotten calls from churches and others,” Morris said. “Handymen, painters, people who want to volunteer their time.

After news outlets reported on the poor conditions at the shelter, Ford released a statement on Facebook on Dec. 18, addressing the alleged lack of heat, spoiled food and mold found at the facility.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday that she was heartbroken by the reports, and that it was “disgraceful” that women fleeing abusers should have to live in this type of condition.

The nonprofit has a $385,000-contract with the county and receives state funding, as well.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan and Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

