Appeals court finds Bladensburg cross violates Constitution

By The Associated Press October 19, 2017 9:25 am 10/19/2017 09:25am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has found that a towering cross on a Maryland state highway median just outside Washington violates the U.S. Constitution.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Richmond ruled Wednesday that the 92-year-old monument known as the Bladensburg cross amounts to government sponsorship of a particular religion. The court overturned a 2016 ruling that said it was meant mostly as a secular commemoration of World War I.

The American Humanist Association said the 40-foot (12-meter) tall cross endorses Christianity while ignoring non-Christian veterans.

The 4th Circuit said it `”excessively entangles the government in religion”‘ because the cross is the `”core symbol of Christianity” and `”breaches” the wall separating church and state.

