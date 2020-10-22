WATCH: 2020 Presidential Debate

The first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, is a pivotal moment in the race for the White House.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden scrapped over how to tame the raging coronavirus in Thursday’s final 2020 debate , largely shelving the rancor that overshadowed their previous face-off in favor of a more substantive exchange that highlighted their vastly different approaches to solving the major domestic and foreign policy challenges facing the nation.

