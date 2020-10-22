CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS offers more details for in-person learning | Md. small businesses promised more COVID relief | Latest test results in DC region
WATCH: 2020 Presidential Debate

October 22, 2020, 10:45 PM

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden scrapped over how to tame the raging coronavirus in Thursday’s final 2020 debate, largely shelving the rancor that overshadowed their previous face-off in favor of a more substantive exchange that highlighted their vastly different approaches to solving the major domestic and foreign policy challenges facing the nation.

Watch what happened below.

 

