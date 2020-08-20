FAQs: What to know about the 2020 Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention starts Monday, Aug. 24, and when it comes to an end, the 2020 presidential election will enter its final stretch.

Below are some common questions about this year’s modified-for-coronavirus RNC.

WTOP will have coverage of the convention online and on-air at 103.5 FM.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.