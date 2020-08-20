FAQs: What to know about the 2020 Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention starts Monday, Aug. 24, and when it comes to an end, the 2020 presidential election will enter its final stretch.
Below are some common questions about this year’s modified-for-coronavirus RNC.
WTOP will have coverage of the convention online and on-air at 103.5 FM.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
- Q: When is it?
The RNC will be held Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Much like the Democratic National Convention, the GOP decided — after a few attempts were made to avoid it — to hold their event virtually, with only a limited number of people attending the convention in person.
Each night of the convention will have a theme, speakers and a “nightly surprise,” per Axios.
- Q: How can I watch?
The event will be livestreamed from the convention, which will then get picked up by TV networks, though a list of which networks will carry it has not been released yet.
- Q: What can I expect?
On Monday, Aug. 24, the party will formally renominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Because the pair ran with very little competition, they will almost assuredly be the party’s ticket in the 2020 election.
The GOP has not released an official list of speakers and performers for this year’s convention, but that could change as the event draws closer.
- Q: What is the schedule?
Much of the schedule has yet to be announced. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.
- Q: How have things changed because of the coronavirus pandemic?
The convention was originally supposed to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, to a large crowd of people.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made the decision to limit gatherings, and no exceptions were made for the convention.
Trump announced that the convention would be moved from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Florida, so that attendees could be there in person. However, Florida soon experienced a spike in coronavirus cases, and the convention was again moved.
After a search for another location did not pan out, it was decided that the RNC would be held in Charlotte after all, but with most events taking place virtually.
The proceedings themselves will be attended by six delegates from each U.S. state and territory, for a total of 336, according to the GOP.