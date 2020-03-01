Rep. Jennifer Wexton has endorsed Joe Biden's candidacy for president a day after he won the Democratic primary in South Carolina.

A prominent Virginia lawmaker has endorsed Joe Biden’s candidacy for president a day after he won the Democratic primary in South Carolina.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who represents part of Northern Virginia, officially endorsed the former Vice President’s bid just two days before Virginians go to the ballots on Super Tuesday.

“Throughout this campaign, Joe has proven that he is the steady, empathetic leader we need to unite our party and our country,” Wexton said in a statement. “I will proudly be casting my vote for Joe Biden this Tuesday.”

In 2018, Wexton became the first Democrat elected to serve Virginia’s 10th Congressional District since 1981.

Wexton’s endorsement also comes after Biden’s campaign responded to her letter to Democratic candidates that emphasized the importance of “attracting the best and brightest into public service following Donald Trump’s presidency,” according to a news release.

In its response, Biden’s campaign detailed plans to support and sustain the federal workforce.

“We need a leader who will bring us together, unite us as one country, and restore the promise of America — I know that Joe Biden is that leader,” Wexton said. “Vice President Biden has dedicated his life to public service. He has the vision and experience to deliver results on the issues that matter most to Virginians, including his commitment to strengthen and rebuild the federal workforce.”

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Rep. Bobby Scott, who represents the state’s 3rd District, also endorsed Biden after his South Carolina victory.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.