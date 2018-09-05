My Take: We’re close to Watergate in volume, if not necessarily severity of controversy

On My Take, Clinton Yates compares the current administration with what was happening with Richard Nixon and Watergate. He also speculates on who may have written that New York Time op-ed that openly criticized the Donald Trump.

This might not be Watergate yet, but the sheer amount of controversy is certainly similar.

My Take: 9/5/2018 Clinton Yates

