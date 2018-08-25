Family, friends, colleagues react to McCain’s death

Family, friends and colleagues remember Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died Saturday after a yearlong battle with cancer at the age of 81.

WASHINGTON — Arizona Sen. John McCain died Saturday in Arizona after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 81 years old.

His 35-year political career took him to Congress and the Republican presidential nomination in 2008.

McCain became known as a political maverick willing to stick to his convictions rather than go along with party leaders — an independent streak that has drawn a mix of respect and ire.

A statement from the senator’s office said that he died at 4:28 p.m. surrounded by his wife Cindy and their family.

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

McCain’s daughter Meghan said that the task of her lifetime is to live up to her father’s example.

I love you forever — my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

Tributes and remembrances have poured out for McCain from his colleagues in the Senate.

Former President Barack Obama, who faced off with McCain in the 2008 presidential election said that they competed at the highest level of politics but shared a “fidelity to something higher.”

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

From Donald Trump’s rise to the presidency, McCain and the president have exchanged criticisms against each other. McCain drew the Trump’s ire when he voted last year against repealing the Affordable Care Act. McCain was also critical of the president’s foreign policies, particularly Trump’s relationship with Russia.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

“He was a rare figure in his politics,” Washington Post congressional reporter Sean Sullivan said. “He was one of the few Republicans who didn’t seem to have any reservations about criticizing Trump, speaking out against him when he disagreed with him.”

Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin said that McCain’s reputation as a maverick stemmed from his boldness to stand up to leaders of his own Republican party.

McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin referenced McCain’s position as a maverick, which figured prominently in his campaign, in her remembrance.

Today we lost an American original. Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life — and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 26, 2018

“He did what was right; he worked across party lines when we agreed on an issue,” Cardin said. “He didn’t care about the niceties of American politics. He was more concerned about standing up for what was right, regardless of political consequence.”

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said that he will introduce a resolution to rename the Russell Senate Office Building for McCain.

The Senate, the United States, and the world are lesser places without John McCain. Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 26, 2018

McCain believed that Democrats and Republicans have to work together, and he believed in compromise and working to get things done, Cardin said.

WTOP’s Dave McConnell, who has covered McCain extensively, said that the senator was friendly and responsive; but he could be testy if a question wasn’t well thought out.

“Early on he would often cite the WTOP call letters when he would see me outside the Senate chambers,” McConnell said.

McConnell remembers the day McCain voted against repealing the Affordable Care Act and his speech to his colleagues, urging them to not be so partisan and stop getting involved in the tribalism of American politics, to have a thought about being independent, to do the right thing.

“That was his thing, doing the right thing for his country. He clearly felt that a lot of his colleagues weren’t doing the right thing,” McConnell said.

But Cardin said that McCain’s lasting legacy was that he stood up for democracy and American leadership.

“He stood up for the best principles of our country,” Cardin said.

