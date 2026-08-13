Aid cuts unravel lifelines for Nepali mothers and their children, in photos

GAUR, Nepal (AP) — Global cuts to foreign aid are unraveling decades of progress in maternal and child health, raising…

GAUR, Nepal (AP) — Global cuts to foreign aid are unraveling decades of progress in maternal and child health, raising fears that 2025 could mark the first increase in child deaths this century. In one Nepal village, neonatal deaths had fallen to zero before a U.S.-funded program was canceled; within months, newborns were dying again as health services vanished.

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