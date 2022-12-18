Help your kids protect themselves against online predators

While it can be difficult to keep track of who your kids talk to online, there are a few basic ways to make sure they're staying safe.

From cyberbullying and harassment to inappropriate behavior from strangers, the internet can pose many dangers for kids.

According to Common Sense Media, safety begins with a conversation. Parents and caregivers should talk to their kids and make them aware people aren’t always who they say they are online.

And if someone they don’t know reaches out, tell an adult they trust.

According to the Common Sense site, “it’s important to make sure our kids know what to do if they ever encounter someone with bad intentions. We’re not always going to be with our kids, and — as painful as it sometimes is — we can’t control everything. Instead, we need to arm them with information.”

Enabling restrictions and setting accounts to private can also serve as an additional layer of protection. Encourage kids to trust their guts if they feel uncomfortable and to block or report anything inappropriate.

Reminding kids that there are very few exceptions when it’s safe to move an online chat off the website — and into the real world — could also help save lives.

Learn more about online safety for your children at the Common Sense website.