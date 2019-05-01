202
Home » Parenting Tips » Dealing with allergies at…

Dealing with allergies at summer camp

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews May 1, 2019 12:11 pm 05/01/2019 12:11pm
Share

Going to summer camp is a rite of passage for many children — being one with nature, developing new friendships and leaving parents behind. It often leads to fond memories for the rest of kids’ lives, but not if allergies or asthma turn summer camp into a summer nightmare. What can you do to make sure your child with allergies or asthma has the greatest time of their life at camp?

Here is a four-step action plan:

Whether it’s a day camp or sleepaway camp, following these tips will make sure that your child has great fun in the summertime, and you can sleep worry free.

More from U.S. News

8 Surprising Facts About Asthma and Seasonal Allergies

Is Your Pet Imperiling Your Health?

7 Surprising Things That Age You

Allergies at Summer Camp originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
allergies Health & Fitness News Latest News Living News Local News Parenting Tips summer camp
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity deaths
May entertainment guide
Britain's royal kids
Today in History: May 2
Celebrity birthdays April 28-May 4
2019 local deaths of note
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Highlights from New York bridal fashion week
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
Cherry blossoms
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600