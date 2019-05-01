Dealing with allergies at summer camp

Going to summer camp is a rite of passage for many children. But not if allergies or asthma turn summer camp into a summer nightmare. Here's what parents can do to make sure their child with allergies or asthma has the time of their life at camp.
Going to summer camp is a rite of passage for many children — being one with nature, developing new friendships and leaving parents behind. It often leads to fond memories for the rest of kids’ lives, but not if allergies or asthma turn summer camp into a summer nightmare. What can you do to make sure your child with allergies or asthma has the greatest time of their life at camp?
Here is a four-step action plan:
Whether it’s a day camp or sleepaway camp, following these tips will make sure that your child has great fun in the summertime, and you can sleep worry free.