Subsanador wins $1 million California Crown over Baffert-trained duo at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Subsanador won the inaugural $1 million California Crown by a head over two Bob Baffert-trained colts in a photo finish at Santa Anita on Saturday.

Argentine-bred Subsanador ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.68. National Treasure was second and Newgate was another nose back in third on a day that featured top-level racing against a backdrop of big-name musicians and elevated food in an effort to boost the sagging sport in California.

“Racing needs these things to succeed,” winning trainer Richard Mandella said. “Racing has gotten too everyday and so to make a big day and get excitement going, that’s what we need to do. Get people back in here.”

The victory landed Mandella and fellow Hall of Famer, jockey Mike Smith, in the winner’s circle, where Cher was part of the trophy presentation in front of 21,812.

“It was pretty exciting,” Mandella said of meeting the singer and Oscar-winning actor. “Been a big fan all these years.”

Earlier, Smith won the $750,000 California Crown Eddie D Stakes.

Subsanador paid $14.20 to win as the third choice in the field of six that included three Baffert horses. His other entry, 3-2 favorite Muth, finished last. Baffert has won the California Crown eight times previously, when it known by other names and run at Santa Anita and the old Hollywood Park.

“We just got beat,” Baffert said. “Muth didn’t bring his ‘A’ game. He just didn’t fire. The other two horses ran their hearts out.”

Subsanador stalked National Treasure along the inside through both turns and went two-wide into the stretch. Smith went to a left-handed whip at the eighth pole and Subsanador dug in to overtake National Treasure approaching the wire.

“Once we got by Newgate, he thought the race was over and I had to gather myself and get him going again,” Smith said. “He has a tendency to think the race is over. I’ve got to give Richard Mandella credit. He’s got this horse so confident, he think he owns the place.”

Subsanador earned an automatic entry to the $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar in November. Mandella said the colt would likely be pointed toward that race at the two-day world championships near San Diego.

“We’ve never had him in a tight situation like that. I didn’t know how he’d react,” Mandella said. “I was very proud that he kept trying. Can’t give Mike enough credit for the way he rode him.”

The California Crown purse was tripled in value by 1/ST Racing, the parent company of Santa Anita, in an attempt to replicate the Pegasus World Cup held in South Florida in January.

In other races:

— Cabo Spirit, a 24-1 shot, led all the way in winning the $750,000 California Crown John Henry Turf Championship by a length. Ridden by Abel Cedillo, he ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.26 and paid $51.20 to win. “The plan was always to get to the front and then try to slow down,” Cedillo said. “That’s exactly what we did.” There Goes Harvard was second and Master Piece was another head back in third.

— First Peace won by 1 1/2 lengths. He ran 6 1/2 furlongs on the hillside turf course in 1:11.56. Sent off as the 9-5 favorite in the field of 11, First Peace paid $5.80 to win under Smith. Air Force Red was second and Britain-bred King of Gosford was third. “Mike put a perfect trip on him,” trainer Mark Glatt said, “and that’s why they call him ‘Big Money Mike.’”

It wasn’t just about the racing.

A popup version of West Hollywood hotspot Delilah was the site of trackside performances by Shaboozey and Lil Yachty, with Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty in the crowd. Chef Evan Funke set up an outpost of his eponymous celebrity haven. Wally’s, another Beverly Hills eatery, dished out its specialties.

General admission was $25 and box seats were as high as $1,300. The California Crown and two other stakes races were shown nationally on CNBC.

