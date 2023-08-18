New season rolls around for DC roller derby team

The DC Roller Derby team has officially kicked off its 15th season.

It’s been years since the team strapped up their skates due to the pandemic but the first event earlier this month brought out plenty of hard-core fans.

“The first event back was wildly successful. We’re looking forward to having more of that,” said “Hector Vector,” one of the newest team members.

Many of the those who have joined are playing sports for the first time. “I really appreciate the way athleticism is encouraged in this community,” said team member “Bunsen Burn Her.” (Teammates use colorful nicknames in competition). She’s been on the team for years and says the team’s now planning their next event.

One of the biggest challenges the team has faced is finding a consistent practice space, something the team hasn’t had since the pandemic hit.

“We’ve made it work but we’re really looking for one centralized practice space,” said Vector.

But they are welcoming new members — whether you know how to skate or not.

The team is now preparing for their winter boot camp, which will give anyone with an interest in the league a chance to join.

“I didn’t know how to roller skate before I started playing. We don’t expect you to come in being a skating superstar just have the desire to learn and we will teach you the rest,” said Bunson.

You can find out more about the DC Roller Derby team on the team’s Instagram page.