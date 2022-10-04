HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Home » Other Sports News » FITE TV to air…

FITE TV to air upcoming Rugby League World Cup

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 9:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TENAFLY, N.J. (AP) — The upcoming Rugby League World Cup will be available in the United States and Canada via pay-per-view on cable and satellite as well as the FITE TV streaming service.

The announcement was made on Tuesday.

Besides having the rights to carry the tournament in North America, FITE also holds the rights in South America, Japan, Africa and most of Europe.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place last year, but was moved due to COVID-19. This year’s event will take place across 21 venues in England and will include the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions, all taking place for the first time.

The men’s tournament includes 16 teams across four groups while the women’s and wheelchair competitions will have two groups of four teams each. The tournament begins on Oct. 15 and runs through Nov. 19.

Select men’s matches as well as the entire women’s and wheelchair tournaments will also be available on the FITE+ subscription service.

FITE has mainly carried boxing, mixed martial arts and wrestling, but it is branching out into other sports.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Culture of risk management beginning to emerge at the Fiscal Service

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up