Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike works out for Belmont

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 4:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike completed his final major workout in preparation for the Belmont Stakes on June 11.

The colt ran five furlongs in 59 seconds in between races Monday at Churchill Downs with exercise rider Gabe Lagunes aboard.

“He got away real well and worked exactly like we wanted him to do,” trainer Eric Reed said. “The track was a little quicker since it was in the afternoon but it was exactly what we wanted to do.”

Rich Strike won the Derby on May 7 at 80-1 odds, the second-biggest upset in the race’s history. The colt is scheduled to leave for New York on Tuesday.

Reed and owner Rick Dawson opted to skip the Preakness on May 21 to give Rich Strike more time between starts.

“There’s no doubt about his confidence,” Reed said. “It’s like he knows what he did in the Derby. I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of him.”

