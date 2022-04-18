RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » Other Sports News » Romanchuk wins 2nd career…

Romanchuk wins 2nd career Boston Marathon wheelchair title

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 11:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — American Daniel Romanchuk has won his second career men’s wheelchair Boston Marathon title, claiming the victory with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds on Monday.

The 23-year-old led for 23 miles of the 26.2-mile course, besting a field that didn’t include defending champion and five-time Boston winner Marcel Hug, who withdrew hours before the race for unspecified reasons.

American Aaron Pike was second in 1:32:49, followed by Great Britain’s Johnboy Smith in 1:32:55.

Romanchuck previously won the Boston race in 2019 when he became the first American since 1993 to win the title. He finished third in the New York Marathon in November and second in the first fall edition of the Boston event last year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Sports

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up