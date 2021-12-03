Germans sweep golds at skeleton World Cup race

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany took three of six possible medals in World Cup skeleton racing on Friday, including a…

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Germany took three of six possible medals in World Cup skeleton racing on Friday, including a sweep of the golds with Tina Hermann winning the women’s race and Axel Jungk getting the men’s win.

Hermann held off Russia’s Alina Tararychenkova by 0.31 seconds, while Austria’s Janine Flock was third.

Katie Uhlaender led the U.S. contingent with an eighth-place finish, only 0.56 seconds off Hermann’s winning time of 1 minute, 55.36 seconds. Kelly Curtis was 13th and Megan Henry placed 20th for the U.S. women.

Jungk’s time was 1:51.71, just 0.11 seconds better than fellow German Christopher Grotheer. Martins Dukurs of Latvia was third, about a half-second off the pace.

John Daly was 20th for the U.S. men. Austin Florian had a medal-contending run going, then crashed late in his first heat and finished 22nd. Florian needed about a half-dozen stitches to close a cut over an eye, the U.S. team said.

