Adola wins Berlin Marathon in 2:05:45, Bekele finishes third

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 6:00 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Guye Adola of Ethiopia won the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, when compatriot Kenenisa Bekele’s attempt to break the world record was undone by warm weather and a blistering start to the race.

Adola was runner up to Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin in 2017 and he went one better by winning in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 45 seconds.

Late challenger Bethwel Yegon of Kenya was second in 2:06:14 and Bekele finished third in 2:06:47.

Bekele had been hoping to beat Kipchoge’s world record of 2:01:39 set in Berlin in 2018. He came within two seconds of the mark when he won in 2019, but finished more than five minutes off the mark this time.

The 39-year-old Bekele was running nine months after recovering from COVID-19 and he appeared to be struggling after dropping behind the leaders around the 18-kilometer mark.

Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia won the women’s race in 2:20:09 on her debut.

