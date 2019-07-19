Home » Other Sports News » 96-year-old Springfield man breaks…

96-year-old Springfield man breaks 5K world record for his age group

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

July 19, 2019, 10:07 AM

Though it’s still pending review, 96-year-old Springfield, Virginia, resident Roy Englert clocked a new 5K record in the 95-99 age group at 42:30.23 during the USATF Masters Outdoor Championships in Ames, Iowa, last week.

The previous record was 50:10.56, set by Frank Levine in 2009, USA Track & Field said.

Englert holds other running records as well.

And he isn’t much for compliments.

“I don’t consider myself that much of an inspiration. I’m a slow runner,” he said in a Run Washington profile. “But I guess I’ve outlasted almost everybody. It gets easier to win when there’s not as much competition around.”

