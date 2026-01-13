These DC-area athletes are looking to seize their moment at the Winter Olympics

Athletes in winter sport will have their moment in the spotlight in February at the Winter Olympics in Italy, and several of Team USA's competitors, including one of its brightest starts, are from the D.C. area.

Winter sport athletes will have their moment in the spotlight in February at the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Italy, and several of Team USA’s competitors, including one of its brightest starts, are from the D.C. area.

Among the athletes already qualified for both the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, there are athletes on Team USA from D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Qualifying events in certain sports are still taking place, but many athletes have already punched their ticket to the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Some local competitors have been named as alternates but are not listed below.

A list of those from the D.C. region are below.

Ilia Malinin — figure skating

Perhaps the best figure skater in the world, 21-year-old Ilia Malinin, figure skating’s “Quad God,” may reach a new level of stardom once the dust settles in Italy.

Malinin was born in Fairfax, Virginia, to parents Tatiana Malinina and Roman Skorniakov, both Olympic figure skaters in their own right. Malinin graduated from Marshall High School in Falls Church and currently attends George Mason University.

Due to his young age in 2022, Malinin was passed over for Team USA’s Beijing roster. Since then, his meteoric rise in figure skating assures he’ll be leading the group of men’s figure skaters representing the U.S.

WTOP spoke to Malinin in 2024 after he won the gold medal at the World Figure Skating Championships, and said then there’s no specific accomplishment that will satisfy him — he just wants to keep improving.

“There’s not always a certain thing that I want to accomplish. I always try to see what I can improve on myself. And in terms of my skating, it’s what I can improve there — make more difficult jumps or make more difficult programs. But overall, I’m just really, try to see how it takes me and just enjoy the whole process,” Malinin told WTOP.

Conor McDermott-Mostowy — long track speedskating

Conor McDermott-Mostowy is a D.C. native and will be making his Olympic debut in Italy in long track speedskating at 26 years old.

After battling illness leading up to 2022’s Olympic Trials, McDermott-Mostowy came up short. This time around, he captured first place at trials in the 1,000-meter race — the only event he’ll be competing in during the Olympics.

After winning the national championship in the event in 2021, McDermott-Mostowy chose to speak publicly about being a gay athlete, according to his Team USA bio.

“As a gay athlete, I think visibility is extremely important,” he said. “(Sports) is an area in which gay people are underrepresented, and hopefully by seeing more ‘out’ athletes, more gay people will feel comfortable coming out and participating in sports.”

McDermott-Mostowy is a graduate of Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Brandon Kim — short-track speedskating

Short track speed skater Brandon Kim grew up in Fairfax, Virginia, where he got his start in speedskating. Alongside McDermott-Mostowy, Kim will be making his Olympic debut in Italy.

Kim also missed out on 2022’s Winter Games after a disappointing trials, but came roaring back this season with strong performances on the world circuit and in U.S. National Championships, where he broke the national record in the 500-meter race with a blazing fast time of 39.83 seconds.

Kim, 24, attends Stanford University and is a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax County.

On Facebook, the county’s public school system wished him luck in Italy.

“Congratulations to TJ alum Brandon Kim ’20!” the post reads. “We’ll be cheering Brandon on all winter long, Go Team USA!

Evan Nichols — sled hockey

Evan Nichols is just 21 years old, and yet, the Paralympic stage is nothing new to him.

At just 17, the Haymarket native and Battlefield High School graduate was the youngest member of Team USA’s gold medal sled hockey team in the 2022 Paralympic Games. He’ll be looking to add another gold to his trophy case in Italy.

Nichols was born with Arthrogryposis, a condition that affected his joints in his knees and ankles. At age 5, he was diagnosed with bilateral Perthes’ disease, which affected both of his hips, according to his Team USA bio.

He got his start playing sled hockey in D.C. after a friend suggested he try the sport.

Noah Grove — sled hockey

Noah Grove is a Frederick, Maryland, native, a graduate of Towson University and developed his sled hockey game through the Bennett Blazers program in Baltimore.

He’ll be looking for his third gold medal in Italy. Grove was 18 when he made his Paralympic debut in Pyeongchang, where the U.S. sled hockey team won gold in 2018. Grove was also a part of Team USA’s 2022 gold medal squad.

Diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in his left leg when he was 4 years old, Grove had his leg amputated right after turning 5, according to his Team USA bio. He played soccer, baseball and lacrosse with a prosthetic leg in his childhood, then found success playing sled hockey.

Before even making the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team, Grove represented the U.S. at age 15 at the 2014 Amputee World Cup of Soccer.

