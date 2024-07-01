This Md. sprinter is set to make Olympic history. What sets him apart?

"He's a phenomenal student and an outstanding role model for his peers," Joe Lee, the head coach of track and field at the Bullis School, said about star athlete Quincy Wilson.

Quincy Wilson waits to start a heat in the men’s 400-meter semi-final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Sunday, June 23, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Quincy Wilson wins a heat men’s 400-meter run during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Friday, June 21, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Quincy Wilson competes in the Men’s 400m U20 during the 2023 USATF Outdoor U20 Championships at Hayward Field on July 08, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images Quincy Wilson competes in the first round of the men’s 400 meter dash on Day One of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 21, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images Quincy WIlson and Justin Robinson compete in the men’s 400 meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Set to make history at the Olympic Games in Paris later this month, Quincy Wilson is an extraordinary sprinter who is rapidly becoming a well-known figure nationally and around the world.

Wilson is also a 16-year-old student at the Bullis School, a private college preparatory school in Potomac, Maryland.

For the Olympics, he was just selected for the 4×400 meter relay. Announcing the news on Instagram, Wilson wrote: “WE GOING TO THE OLYMPICS.”

“He’s a phenomenal student and an outstanding role model for his peers,” said Joe Lee, head coach of track and field at the Bullis School. “He does great off the track in the classroom and on the track, so we’re super proud of him.”

If he runs in Paris, Wilson would become the youngest male U.S. track and field Olympian in history.

“They don’t tell you who’s going to run it yet,” Lee explained. “We won’t know that officially until they set the teams out there.”

The Games are set to take place from July 26 through August 11.

“The things that I would say stick out to me about him are his character, his work ethic, his kindness and his heart,” Lee said. “He’s a fun-loving young man who loves to laugh, but when it’s time to get to business, he’s locked in better than anyone I’ve seen.”

Wilson drew a lot of attention recently at the U.S. Olympic Trials for his 400-meter dash.

He broke the world record for runners under 18 years old by running it in 44.66 seconds — but it didn’t last long. Shortly after, Wilson then broke his own record by running it in 44.59 seconds.

“We’re super proud of him and excited that he gets a chance not just to represent his family, his team and his school, but also his country,” said Lee.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.