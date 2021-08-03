2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Olympics » Greece Pulls Artistic Swimming…

Greece Pulls Artistic Swimming Team After Four COVID-19 Cases

Reuters

August 3, 2021, 5:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Greece Pulls Artistic Swimming Team After Four COVID-19 Cases originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

TOKYO — Greece has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics artistic swimming competitions after four of their athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the Greek Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

One athlete tested positive on Monday while another three returned positive tests on Tuesday, ruling the team out and forcing the athletes into quarantine.

“The team from the very first day it entered the village has not come into contact with any other member of the Greek Olympic team for obvious reasons,” the HOC said.

All athletes are under tight restrictions once they arrive in Japan as the country struggles with record numbers of infections and the Games are held without spectators.

Tokyo Olympics organizers on Tuesday reported 18 new Games-related COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since July 1 to 294.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

When it comes to the data center debate, time to fish or cut bait

Pentagon lockdown lifted after reported gunshots near Metro platform

Air Force taking measures to help airmen retain sexual assault training information

National Cyber Director: Bureau of Cyber Statistics needed to understand threat landscape

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up