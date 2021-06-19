JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
The Latest: Richardson eyes Olympic spot at track trials

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 4:35 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The latest on U.S. Track and Field Olympic trials (all times PDT):

Six more trips to Tokyo are up for grabs on Day 2 of U.S. track and field Olympic trials.

Sha’Carri Richardson is the one to watch in the women’s 100. Valarie Allman comes into women’s discus finals following a meet record in qualifying.

Saturday also marks the opening day of the decathlon, and the men’s 100-meter preliminaries. In those races, Noah Lyles faces a deep field as he tries to earn one of the three spots and keep alive his quest for the 100-200 double in Tokyo.

On Day 1 of the trials, Ryan Crouser broke a 31-year-old shot put world record in the finals. It sets up what could be one of the best showdowns in track and field: Crouser, the defending Olympic champion, versus Joe Kovacs, the defending world champion, who finished second in Friday’s event.

