202
Home » Olympics » Break dancing proposed as…

Break dancing proposed as new Olympic sport for Paris 2024

By CNN February 21, 2019 6:01 am 02/21/2019 06:01am
Share
In this Dec. 12, 2018 photo, Venezuelan Karin Rojas balances on her head as she breakdances with Angel Fernandez for tips from commuters in Lima, Peru. Rojas, 25, arrived in Lima in 2016, leaving behind her mountainous home in the Venezuelan state of Merida, where she ran a break dancing collective with her husband. (AP Photo/Cesar Olmos)

Organizers of Paris 2024 have proposed that breakdancing should be included as a new sport in the Olympic program.

It’s one of four sports suggested for inclusion in the Games — alongside surfing, climbing and skateboarding.

The sports must now await final approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has until December 2020 to make a final decision.

An IOC spokesperson told CNN that the committee was pleased with the proposal as it was in line with its aim of rejuvenating the Olympics.

“We are pleased to see that Paris 2024’s proposal for new sports to the Olympic program is very much in line with the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020, which is striving to make the Olympic program gender-balanced, more youth-focused and more urban,” an IOC statement read.

READ: Meet the British woman carving a new path for surfing

READ: How Paris is turning itself into a sporting mecca

Break dancing debuted in the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but has yet to be included in the full senior program.

The young participants competed under nicknames, with Russia’s b-boy Bumblebee taking home the men’s gold medal.

“Urban sport, universal and popular with more than one million B-Boys and B-Girls in France, we propose to bring breakdance and its famous battles to the games,” read a tweet from Paris 2024.

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and video

Meanwhile, surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding are all set to make their Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 as additional events.

Squash, snooker and chess had also launched public bids for inclusion in Paris 2024 Olympic Games but will be disappointed by the announcement Thursday.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
Art News break dancing Entertainment News Latest News Olympics olympics Other Sports News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!