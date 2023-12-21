Jaromir Jagr enters Czech league action at age 51

Jaromir Jagr has made his ice hockey season debut at age 51 for his hometown Kladno Knights in the Czech league.

Jaromir Jagr attends a training session with the Kladno Knights hockey club in Kladno, Czech Republic, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. NHL great Jaromir Jagr has arrived in his native Czech Republic and signed a deal with a team he owns to finish the season. Wednesday's move comes a couple days after the Calgary Flames placed him on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(AP/Petr David Josek)

Jagr began his 36th professional season with an assist to help Kladno come back from 3-0 down at league leader Pardubice. Kladno eventually tied the score but conceded a short-handed goal to lose 4-3.

He skated for 13 minutes, 44 seconds. He didn’t talk to reporters after the game but coach Otakar Vejvoda called Jagr’s contribution “excellent.”

His return is expected to be a boost for Kladno, which is second to last on the table.

He has started the season in Kladno’s 26th game, but late starts are not uncommon for Jagr, who entered last season in game No. 27.

Jagr made his debut for Kladno as a teenager and returned to the club — which he now owns — in 2018 after the Calgary Flames released the NHL’s second all-time leading point-scorer.

